Ware Mechanical weather: Low 80s, light rain through Monday. Plus: Let's do the time warp again Sunday morning. Nov 4, 2022

The latest:It will feel almost like summer this weekend but remember we're in "fall back" mode when it comes to switching to Eastern Standard time.

The forecast:Friday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.Friday Night: Areas of fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.