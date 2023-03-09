The latest:
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday through Friday and again on Sunday and with periods of heavy rain and dangerous lightning possible.
We'll see an inch-plus of rain today into Friday.
Today: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 63. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then a slight chance of showers between 10am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
