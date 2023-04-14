Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Thunderstorms during the morning followed by occasional showers this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
