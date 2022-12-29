Ware Mechanical weather: Look for highs a dozen or more degrees above normal for the final days of 2022 Dec 29, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:So last week closed with near-record lows; this week, we're seeing temperatures a dozen or more degrees above normal. Our normal high for late December: 52. We'll end 2022 with highs in the upper 60s. The forecast:Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph.Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.Friday Night: Showers. Low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.New Year's Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Potential wind chill near zero on Friday morning; advisory begins just after midnight. Though cold, we won't set any records. Ware Mechanical weather: A balmy 57 degrees later today; 68 on New Year's Day. Ware Mechanical weather: A little warmer today, Thursday and then the arctic wave moves in. Wind chill watch for Friday. Ware Mechanical weather: Snow chance eases but not the threat of cold: 10 degrees expected Saturday morning followed by a high of 28. Ware Mechanical weather: Clearing skies but cold weekend ahead. Lows Sunday, morning mornings: mid 20s Today's Weather Right Now 48° Cloudy Humidity: 52% Cloud Coverage: 38% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:45:44 AM Sunset: 05:39:20 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun. High 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Cloudy. High 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Chattahoochee River Act signed into law Georgia establishes its own health-insurance portal, Georgia Access Wellstar, Augusta University unveil planned partnership State & Region WellStar, Augusta University unveil planned partnership General Assembly to renew debate over mining near Okefenokee Swamp Georgia Rep. Sam Watson resigns to seek vacant state Senate seat