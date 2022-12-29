wxthu
National Weather Service

The latest:

So last week closed with near-record lows; this week, we're seeing temperatures a dozen or more degrees above normal. Our normal high for late December: 52. We'll end 2022 with highs in the upper 60s.  

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In