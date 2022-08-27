Ware Mechanical weather: Light rain with highs near 90 into the new week. Aug 27, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The forecast:Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Nearly an inch of rain at the airport again Monday with more possible today. A bit warmer today into the weekend with an inch of rain mostly due on Thursday. Ware Mechanical weather: Nearly an inch of rain Monday. Mostly mid 80s, moderate rain chances to start the week. Ware Mechanical weather: About a third of an inch of rain today; highs of 90 Saturday and Sunday. Ware Mechanical weather: Mid to upper 80s with an inch of rain spread through Friday. Ware Mechanical weather: More showers today after another half-inch of rain Saturday; highs in the mid 80s. Today's Weather Right Now 72° Clear Humidity: 98% Cloud Coverage: 28% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 07:10:40 AM Sunset: 08:12:57 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia Former state employee charged in fraud scheme Kemp rolls out new law enforcement grant program State & Region Local governments, schools want input on tax abatements New UGA study: Much of rural Georgia lacks nearby access to essential addiction treatment EV industry future in Georgia looks bright