Two thirds of an inch of rain, mostly overnight, with more likely today.
The outlook: Widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms will continue into this afternoon. A strong or isolated severe storm with gusty winds cannot be ruled out, mainly in far southeast portions of the area. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible. ... The chance for thunderstorms and possible locally heavy rain will return once again late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The forecast:
Today: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 90%.