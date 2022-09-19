Ware Mechanical weather: Keep those flip flops handy as summer roads back Tuesday through Thursday. Sep 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:The forecast for the final day of summer/first night of fall (Thursday): 94 degrees, sunny skies.The forecast:Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 68.Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Full reverse as temperatures to climb back to 90s just as fall gets close. Ware Mechanical weather: Blue skies, cooler mornings through Thursday; highs in the mid 80s. Ware Mechanical weather: Nothing but 90s starting Monday with mostly clear skies. Ware Mechanical weather: After another cool morning, look for sunny skies and a high in the mid 80s. Ware Mechanical weather: Summer's final weekend will be a warm one: upper 80s, sunny skies. Today's Weather Right Now 61° Clear Humidity: 100% Cloud Coverage: 7% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunrise: 07:26:53 AM Sunset: 07:41:46 PM Today Sunny. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Plentiful sunshine. Hot. High 92F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Port of Savannah posts another monthly cargo record Port of Savannah posts another monthly cargo record State senators hear calls for more equity in school funding State & Region Cataract surgeries subject to Medicare Advantage requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states ￼ Kemp, Atlanta leaders lay out plan to address major hospital closure Georgia job numbers reach all-time high