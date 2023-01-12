We're in for a bumpy lunch hour and afternoon with gusts of 30 mph, around three quarters of an inch of rain and a potential for isolated tornadoes.
The prime hours look to be midday through 3 p.m.
Rough weather in January is more common than most expect. On Jan. 11, 2014, a squall line blew through Northwest Georgia with severe thunderstorms... In Cedartown, straight-line winds of 80 mph struck the hospital, causing some damage to the building but no injuries. (Source: National Weather Service)
The forecast:
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of rain between 7pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.