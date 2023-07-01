wx0701

The latest from the weather service: Heat advisory from 8 a.m. Saturday until midnight Sunday

  • Expected widespread Heat index values from 102 to 110 degrees.
  • Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
  • Maximum Heat Index values will be highly dependent on sporadic thunderstorm development through the morning and afternoon hours, which may cool off localized areas sooner than expected.
