Overnight storm dumps more than an inch of rain on Northwest Georgia. Most of it fell between 3 and 5 a.m. The rain total since noon Wednesday: 1.25 inches.
There's one power outage at 6:30 a.m. with 336 customers in the dark near Barnsley Gardens.
Wednesday's drizzle will give way to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and 80 by the weekend. Much cooler next week.
The forecast:
Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.