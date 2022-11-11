wxfdi111122

What's on our radar at 6:10 a.m. Friday.

 National Weather Service

The latest:

Through 7 a.m. Friday, just over an inch of rain and very light winds. Another half inch is one the way through midday and gusts should pick up to 16 to 18 mph. Very few power outages. Colder weather moves in next.

