Upper 70s today and Tuesday with rain back in the afternoon forecast Wednesday. Sunday's high was 73.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 57.
Lots of sunshine. High around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny skies. High 77F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
