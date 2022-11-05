Ware Mechanical weather: Highs from 78 to 82 up next; remember to 'fall back' early Sunday. Nov 5, 2022 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From Leanne Cook's Instagram updates to the Facebook home of downtown Rome, the 2022 "ginkgo watch" is well under way as this Friday photo shows. This is from Broad Street at East Fifth Avenue. From Rome's Downtown Development Authority Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Warm weekend under way. Also a reminder that we "fall back" overnight Saturday, returning to Eastern Daylight Time. The forecast:Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Near-record highs this Saturday and Sunday. Slight chance of rain, too. Ware Mechanical weather: Low 80s, light rain through Monday. Plus: Let's do the time warp again Sunday morning. Ware Mechanical weather: Some rain, mostly middle 70s to start the week. No tricks in Halloween forecast. Ware Mechanical weather: Temperatures to remain about 10 degrees above normal into next week. Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory until 11 this morning. Later today: Sunny, mid to upper 70s into Friday. Today's Weather Right Now 59° Clear Humidity: 86% Cloud Coverage: 71% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 08:04:13 AM Sunset: 06:43:43 PM Today Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kemp orders another suspension of state gas tax Conservation group running political ad opposing titanium mine near Okefenokee Georgia Power watchdogs next up in rate case hearings State & Region New leadership committees bring in close to $100 million to governor’s race Ralston stepping down as Georgia House speaker Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Brian Kemp, Burt Jones