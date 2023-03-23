Increasing concerns about the rain and storms due here Friday night into Saturday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe overnight. About an inch of rain expected.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. High near 79. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Areas of patchy fog early. Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly clear. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Areas of patchy fog early. Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
