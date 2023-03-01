Our soggy three months -- with more on the way. Since Dec. 1, the start of winter for meteorological concerns at least, Rome has received 18.02 inches, beating the "normal" 14.62 inches and topping 17.06 from a year ago. February added 4.65 inches, just about normal, after soggy readings in December and January.
March is about to yield the first moisture of the month, with more than an inch due later in the week.
Outlook
Showers and thunderstorms are expected today across North and Central Georgia. Tonight, a few storms may become strong to severe, particularly in West Central and North Georgia, with the primary threats being damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected across North and Central Georgia Thursday and Friday. Early Thursday morning, a few thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with the primary threats being damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two. On Friday, a few storms may become strong to severe ahead of a cold front.
The forecast:
Today: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 76. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.