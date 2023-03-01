Our soggy three months -- with more on the way. Since Dec. 1, the start of winter for meteorological concerns at least, Rome has received 18.02 inches, beating the "normal" 14.62 inches and topping 17.06 from a year ago. February added 4.65 inches, just about normal, after soggy readings in December and January.
March is about to yield the first moisture of the month, with more than an inch due later in the week.
The forecast:
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 74. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.