wxt112922
National Weather Service

The latest:

Up to 2 inches of rain from 7 tonight into midday Wednesday. Gusts of 15 to 20 mph also are expected as well as a chance of overnight storms. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In