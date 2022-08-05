Ware Mechanical weather: Heat index could hit 100 today -- but maybe a little break by Monday. Aug 5, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Hot with a little rain through Sunday; a tad cooler on Monday.The forecast:Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind around 5 mph.Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Today's Weather Right Now 82° Sunny Humidity: 73% Cloud Coverage: 45% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 06:54:31 AM Sunset: 08:38:03 PM Today Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 89F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Senate study committee looks at how to fix homelessness Fuel prices driving up school busing costs in Georgia – but new technologies offer savings Former state senator appointed to Statewide Business Court bench State & Region Plant Vogtle expansion clears key hurdle Walker accepts debate with Warnock before live audience in Savannah Kemp extends suspension of state gasoline sales tax for third time