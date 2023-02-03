Ware Mechanical weather: Gusty day ahead with a wind chill mostly in the upper 30s; overnight low of 24. Feb 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest: Heavy rains will continue Friday with up to an additional quarter inch of rain expected. The risk for localized river and stream flooding will be elevated through the end of this week.The forecast:Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: More than 1.5 inches of rain today into Friday and then wind chills in the teens Saturday morning Ware Mechanical weather: A soggy January ends but another 1.5 inches of rain due Thursday, early Friday Ware Mechanical weather: Rain to ease by midday but more on the way, especially Thursday. High of 63 today Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory through noon today. A pause in the rain but it roars right back later in the week Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny and 60 today; another soggy Sunday with a half-inch of rain Today's Weather Right Now 40° Humidity: 72% Cloud Coverage: 3% Wind: 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:36:28 AM Sunset: 06:12:41 PM Today Abundant sunshine. High 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Instant runoff voting bill introduced in Georgia House Georgia Senate bill aims to regulate third-party food delivery industry New bill would set mandatory minimum sentences for gang recruitment State & Region Georgia House passes mid-year budget with $1 billion property tax rebate New lieutenant governor outlines goals Senate passes first bill of session aimed at widening GBI’s powers