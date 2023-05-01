Burn ban begins in Northwest Georgia. Media release: On May 1, an outdoor burn ban will begin in 54 Georgia counties, primarily in the northern half of the state. Affected residents are asked to refrain from burning yard and land clearing debris, whose smoke can negatively impact the state’s air quality during the hot summer months by contributing to high ozone levels. These conditions have been linked to lung and heart disease in humans.
“These restrictions are required by the state Environmental Protection Division so that less particulate matter is released into the air,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Protection Chief Frank Sorrells. “The risk of wildfires usually increases at this time of year, and we will be closely monitoring fire weather and activity to keep Georgians and their property safe.”
The burn ban will be in effect from May 1-Sept. 30. Included in the 54 counties in the ban are Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga.
The forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.