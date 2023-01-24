Showers and embedded thunderstorms will increase from west to east after midnight tonight. Some of this activity could produce strong to locally damaging wind gusts as well as locally heavy rainfall. Additionally, strong wind gusts are expected outside of any showers and thunderstorms with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
Rain:
About three-fourths of an inch of rain on the way tonight into Wednesday as our soggy January continues.
We've already counted 6.29 inches this month. Coupled with December, the two-month running total is 11.43 inches. That's about three inches above normal for this time of year.
Winds:
Wind advisory begins tonight at midnight through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Sustained winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
The forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.