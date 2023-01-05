Ware Mechanical weather: Gradual cooling into the weekend with highs ranging from upper 50s to low 60s. Jan 5, 2023 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Temperatures will continue to drop over the next few days but not by much. Look for a range of mid 50s to low 60s through Sunday. We'll see a break in the rain until at least Saturday night. The forecast:Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Flood warning issues for Oostanaula as river to crest at 25.2 feet in Rome overnight. Nearly 1,400 still without power Ware Mechanical weather: After some bonus rain in 2022, first real showers of the new year start tonight. Ware Mechanical weather: Rain, maybe overnight storms on the way with a high of 71. Friday's high: 53. Ware Mechanical weather: An inch of rain will wash away 2022, from tonight into midafternoon Saturday. Highs in the mid 60s Ware Mechanical weather: The rain should clear by midafternoon; New Year's Day looks great -- upper 60s, mostly sunny. Today's Weather Right Now 41° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 97% Cloud Coverage: 2% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:47:08 AM Sunset: 05:44:50 PM Today Sunny. High 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Inspector general finds state workers got erroneous unemployment payments during pandemic Audit: Georgia sales tax exemption on manufacturing proving major economic driver Broadband grants headed to 28 Georgia counties State & Region Runoff to decide late state House Speaker David Ralston’s seat Newly elected Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest Window manufacturer to build plant in Henry County