Ware Mechanical weather: Gorgeous weekend to be followed by highs next week in the upper 70s. Oct 22, 2022

The forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.