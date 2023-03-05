Just one screen of the calls received by Floyd E-911 during and after Friday's severe weather.
Here are the wild numbers from Floyd E-911 during and after Friday's severe weather strike.
"As always, we try our best to keep the public informed as much as we can, but once the storm hit yesterday it took all of our staff to man the phones and radios.
"Here are some screen shots of the calls as they were coming in (if you notice the time on the far right, it shows just how many came in at once) and some of the call stats from yesterday.
Stats: Friday, March 3, 2023
Calls responded to:
Phone calls answered:
Wrecks:
Trees in road/lights outs/transfer calls:
Power lines down or tree on house
Stats for the day before for comparison-(Thurs 3/2/23)
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Abundant sunshine. High 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
