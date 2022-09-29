wxfridaygusts

The latest:

At 5 a.m. Thursday, the center of Tropical Storm Ian was located near Central Florida. A turn toward the north-northeast is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north and north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move off the east-central coast of Florida later today and then approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday.

