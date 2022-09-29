At 5 a.m. Thursday, the center of Tropical Storm Ian was located near Central Florida. A turn toward the north-northeast is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north and north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move off the east-central coast of Florida later today and then approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday.
Emergency officials in our area are tracking Ian but so far it looks as if the worst of it will stay well to our east. Floyd County Emergency Management Director Tim Herrington says there was a briefing Wednesday another set for Thursday and Friday to discuss preparedness. If the current forecast holds, the high winds and heavy rain shouldn't be an issue here, he says.
Adairsville's Great Locomotive Chase Festival will continue as planned Friday through Sunday but will adjust if there are reports of lightning or high winds.
Most area high school football games have shifted from Friday night to this evening.
Outlook: The remnants of Hurricane Ian may bring gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall to portions of north and central Georgia late this week into next weekend. There is still some uncertainty in the track and timing with this system so please continue to monitor the forecast for any updates.
Also, high outdoor fire threat today: Sustained northeast winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along with gusts of 25 to 35 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay above 25 percent. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected
The forecast:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.