Ware Mechanical weather: Full reverse as temperatures to climb back to 90s just as fall gets close. Sep 16, 2022

The latest:Afternoon highs will climb from mid 80s to 90-plus into next week.

The forecast:Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.