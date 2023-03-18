Cold weekend ahead with lows in the mid 20s. Freeze warning through this morning; freeze watch tonight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sun and clouds mixed. Scattered frost possible. High 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly sunny. High 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
