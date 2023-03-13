Winter is not quite over as we'll see a freeze warning from 11 tonight until 11 a.m. Tuesday. That will be followed by a freeze watch from 11 p.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Lows in the upper 20s are due Tuesday and Wednesday mornings -- and we could be dealing with wind chills in the low 20s both morning.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Patchy frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday Night: Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Areas of patchy fog early. Mostly sunny. High around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. High 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
