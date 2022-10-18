Ware Mechanical weather: Freeze warning today until 10 a.m. Freeze watch tonight into Wednesday. Oct 18, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:For TuesdayFreeze Warning: Subfreezing temperatures around 30 are expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures near 30 possible.Floyd, Polk counties.From 2 until 11 a.m. Tuesday.Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.For Wednesday:Freeze watch from 12:01 until 10 a.m. WednesdayNorthwest Georgia.The forecast:Tuesday: Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.Tuesday Night: Patchy frost after 2am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph.Wednesday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.Wednesday Night: Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 30. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Thursday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63.Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71.Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Subfreezing temperatures (OK, 31 degrees) due Wednesday, Thursday mornings. Ware Mechanical weather: Inch-plus of rain so far this morning; some power outages. Storms will clear out with mid 70s today, 80 by the weekend and then cooler. Ware Mechanical weather: First freeze warning of the season for Chattooga, Gordon counties on Tuesday morning and then a freeze warning for the region Wednesday morning. Ware Mechanical weather: Two-thirds of an inch of rain tonight into Thursday morning with highs in the upper 70s; storms possible. Ware Mechanical weather: Mid 80s today and Sunday; high of 55, low of 31 on Tuesday. Today's Weather Right Now 42° Clear Humidity: 47% Cloud Coverage: 12% Wind: 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:48:39 AM Sunset: 07:02:38 PM Today Mostly sunny. High 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kemp, Abrams lock horns on key issues at stake in gubernatorial race Down-ballot candidates in three statewide races share debate stage Kemp proposes public safety measures for second term State & Region Walker, Warnock trade personal jabs in sole Senate debate before election Bid to overturn 2020 election looms over race for lieutenant governor Fuel loading begins at Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion