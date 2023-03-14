Freeze warning from until 11 this morning followed by a freeze watch from 11 tonight until 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 29. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday: Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 69. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Abundant sunshine. High 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. High 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
