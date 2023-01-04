poweroutages010423

A flood warning for the Oostanaula River in Rome has been issued as runoff continues from the overnight storms at a stunning rate. Rainfall over 24 hours hit 3.50 inches.

At 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, the river was at 18.76 feet, having jumped from around 6 feet earlier in the day. The forecast is for the river to barely top flood stage, 25 feet, early Thursday. "Action stage," where the locks are lowered, occurs now or at 19 feet.

