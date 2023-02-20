Our warm-up continues today with highs near 70 and even warmer later in the week. Some rain Tuesday and Thursday.
Washington's Birthday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Showers early becoming less numerous later in the day. Thunder possible. High 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
