Ware Mechanical weather: Fall starts tonight at 9:04 even if we have another high in the mid 90s today. Sep 22, 2022

The latest:Another round of mid 90s today (it was 93 on Wednesday) and then fall brings back "normal" highs in the low 80s starting Friday. Fall begins tonight at 9:04.

The forecast:Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.