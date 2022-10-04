Ware Mechanical weather: Expect fall's finest weather for this week's Coosa Valley Fair. Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Beautiful week continues, especially if you're going to the fair tonight through Saturday. The forecast:Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind.Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Georgia prepares for Ian after Florida hit hard. Cooler weekend due with some rain, wind. Ware Mechanical weather: All eyes on Ian as category 4 hurricane targets Southwest Florida; Georgia hunkers down. Low to mid 70s through Thursday with some cool nights. Ware Mechanical weather: Mid 70s with some gusts but little rain for Ian as the storm stays far to our east. Ware Mechanical weather: Upper 70s, low 80s this week under mostly sunny skies. Ware Mechanical weather: Another gusty day with plenty of sunshine, high of 76. Today's Weather Right Now 52° Clear Humidity: 90% Cloud Coverage: 24% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:37:46 AM Sunset: 07:20:52 PM Today Partly cloudy skies. High 78F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High near 80F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Warnock raises more than $26 million in third quarter Kemp extends suspension of gasoline tax again Abrams campaign goes after Kemp with three hard-hitting ads State & Region Fair Fight Action likely to appeal voting rights decision Industry expert: Georgia’s fee on electric vehicles ‘counterproductive’ Carr, Jordan clash over abortion rights