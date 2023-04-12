Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and Friday. Isolated thunderstorms will again be possible for portions of the area from late Saturday into Sunday.
We'll see about another half-inch of rain Thursday into Friday.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
