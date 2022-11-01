Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory until 11 this morning. Later today: Sunny, mid to upper 70s into Friday. Nov 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latestDense fog advisory for Northwest Georgia:WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.The forecast:Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Some rain, mostly middle 70s to start the week. No tricks in Halloween forecast. Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny, mid to upper 70s all weekend after chilly week. Ware Mechanical weather: Gorgeous weekend to be followed by highs next week in the upper 70s. Ware Mechanical weather: Freeze warning today until 10 a.m., Wednesday until 10 a.m. Wind chill of 35 so far today. Ware Mechanical weather: This morning's low will be near record territory; freeze warning through 10 a.m. Today's Weather Right Now 51° Humidity: 99% Cloud Coverage: 54% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunrise: 08:00:31 AM Sunset: 06:47:08 PM Today Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 73F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Early voting in Georgia continues at record pace entering final week Abrams, Kemp clash in second and final gubernatorial debate Obama urges Georgians to turn out for Democrats State & Region Iconic Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley dies at 90 New scholarships named for Andrew Young designed to help students continue college educations Kemp, Abrams: Same gubernatorial candidates, different race