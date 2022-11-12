Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory until 10 this morning. Look for 29 degrees Sunday morning and 28 early Monday. A trace of rain late this morning. Nov 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Dense fog advisory until 10 this morning. Weather service warns of visibility down to a quarter mile or less.After 1.50 inches of rain late Thursday into Friday, just a trace expected late morning. And then it gets colder. Areas of frost are possible Sunday and Monday mornings mainly along and north of the I-85 corridor. Colder temperatures are expected across the area Sunday through much of next week.The forecast:Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 28.Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Wind advisory in effect; gusts to 40 mph possible today, Up to 2 inches of rain -- and then a colder weekend. Ware Mechanical weather: Record heat Monday; sunny, upper 70s for election day. Storm Nicole could be a factor in our weekend weather. Ware Mechanical weather: Much cooler today with a high of 70 after another record high; Saturday's high: 57. An inch of rain due late Thursday. Plus: Tracking Nicole. Ware Mechanical weather: Record heat expected today and Monday; cooler by Wednesday. Ware Mechanical weather: 1.40 inches of rain so far. Temperatures dropping with a high Saturday near 60. Today's Weather Right Now 56° Humidity: 100% Cloud Coverage: 89% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:10:36 AM Sunset: 05:38:09 PM Today Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Some clouds. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Abundant sunshine. High 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ Election Day Republican victories turn Georgia purple, not red State Senate Republicans choose leadership team State & Region Battery manufacturer to build plant in Coweta County Ammunition maker expanding its Georgia operations in Savannah area Georgians describe their experiences with homelessness to state Senate committee