Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Some clouds but no rain today and Tuesday but a washout likely Wednesday

Dec 12, 2022

The latest:Dense fog advisory in effect until 10 this morning.It looks like a Wednesday washout with more than two inches of rain possible. We could see gusts of 20 mph of higher.

The forecast:Monday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 45.Wednesday: Showers. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 100%.Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.