Ware Mechanical weather: Cooler weekend ahead with highs in the mid 70s, lows in the mid 40s. Oct 6, 2022

Another trip to the 80s today but cooler weekend ahead.

The latest:Our coolest blast of fall air yet is due in Saturday. Look for temperatures to drop by 10 degrees.

The forecast:Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 45.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 78.