wxthu

Another trip to the 80s today but cooler weekend ahead.

 National Weather Service.

The latest:

Our coolest blast of fall air yet is due in Saturday. Look for temperatures to drop by 10 degrees.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In