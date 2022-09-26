wxianpm

The latest:

Georgia begins storm preparations today: The State Operations Center is being activated today to prepare for any potential impact from Tropical Storm Ian later in the week. According to the National Weather Service, Ian is expected to begin rapidly strengthening and will continue to do so through Tuesday, at which point it will become a Category 4 hurricane. Though models suggest it will weaken before making landfall on Thursday, and its ultimate route is still undetermined, Ian could result in severe weather damage for large parts of Georgia. Those who find themselves in Ian's eventual path can also consult this informational website provided by GEMA/HS that includes tips on storm preparedness before, during, and after a hurricane.

