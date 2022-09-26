Georgia begins storm preparations today: The State Operations Center is being activated today to prepare for any potential impact from Tropical Storm Ian later in the week. According to the National Weather Service, Ian is expected to begin rapidly strengthening and will continue to do so through Tuesday, at which point it will become a Category 4 hurricane. Though models suggest it will weaken before making landfall on Thursday, and its ultimate route is still undetermined, Ian could result in severe weather damage for large parts of Georgia. Those who find themselves in Ian's eventual path can also consult this informational website provided by GEMA/HS that includes tips on storm preparedness before, during, and after a hurricane.
Hazardous weather outlook: The remnants of Tropical Storm Ian may bring gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall to portions of north and central Georgia late this week into next weekend. There is still uncertainty in the track and timing with this system so monitor the forecast for updates this week.
The forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.