Ware Mechanical weather: Cold start this morning but warmer days begin Monday (high of 64) Feb 4, 2023

The latest:After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will begin to climb with mid 60s by Monday.

The forecast:Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.