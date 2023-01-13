Ware Mechanical weather: Cold moves in as storms move out; highs in the mid 40s but watch the wind chill Jan 13, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Several trees came down around Cedartown during Thursday's midday storm. City of Cedartown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:The storm front knocked out power to more than 4,000 customers in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties.Rainfall was around three quarters of an inch and heavy at times.Gusts topped 40 mph at the airport.The forecast:Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather alert: Tornado watch canceled as Northwest Georgia deals with storm aftermath; 4,000 lost power (Updated) Ware Mechanical weather: Severe weather threat growing on Thursday. Today, clouds and 62 Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny, near 60 today; storms, heavy rain Thursday; chilly weekend follows Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny with temperatures n the way up before more rain, storms late Thursday Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny today, near 60; light rain overnight into Sunday Today's Weather Right Now 44° Cloudy Humidity: 79% Cloud Coverage: 93% Wind: 13 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:46:47 AM Sunset: 05:51:54 PM Today Overcast. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight A few flurries possible early. Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Newly elected Lt. Gov. Burt Jones names Senate committee chairmen Kemp outlines pay raise, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address Anticipated completion date of Plant Vogtle expansion put back by a month State & Region Kemp to address World Economic Forum in Switzerland Georgia lawmakers adopt rules for next two years Kemp puts tax cuts high on priority list for second term