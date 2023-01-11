Ware Mechanical weather: Clouds and 62 today; more rain, strong gusts likely on Thursday Jan 11, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:More than half an inch of rain, strong gusts (30-plus mph) expected Thursday with next storm system; colder air to follow. The forecast:Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. High near 67. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny, near 60 today; storms, heavy rain Thursday; chilly weekend follows Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny with temperatures n the way up before more rain, storms late Thursday Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny but cooler today and Saturday; some rain on the way to end the weekend Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny today, near 60; light rain overnight into Sunday Ware Mechanical weather: Rain, maybe thunderstorms into this afternoon; high of 57. Monday: Sunny and 53 Today's Weather Right Now 39° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 91% Cloud Coverage: 92% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:47:06 AM Sunset: 05:50:07 PM Today Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia senators suggest minor changes, not major reforms, for development authorities Fulton special grand jury in Trump case completes work 2023 General Assembly kicks off with leadership elections State & Region Slow start expected for 2023 General Assembly Jannine Miller to head three state transportation agencies Bulloch County lands second auto parts supplier for new Hyundai EV plant