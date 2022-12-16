Ware Mechanical weather: Clearing skies but cold weekend ahead. Lows Sunday, morning mornings: mid 20s Dec 16, 2022 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Clear but colder, especially Saturday and Sunday following by morning lows in the mid 20s. The forecast:Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Flash flood watch today into Thursday as another 2 inches of rain due. Ware Mechanical weather: Wednesday's rain chances: 90% to 100% with two-plus inches on the way. Ware Mechanical weather: Upper 50s, more showers today; at least another two inches of rain on the way Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Some clouds but no rain today and Tuesday but a washout likely Wednesday Ware Mechanical weather: Mid 60s with a half-inch of rain today, sunny start to the new week. Today's Weather Right Now 34° Clear Humidity: 95% Cloud Coverage: 1% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:39:51 AM Sunset: 05:32:28 PM Today Sunny. High around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Some clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kemp bans TikTok on state-owned devices Intervenors in Georgia Power rate case push for lower profits, more solar Georgia should create HBCU economic prosperity planning districts, state Senate committee recommends State & Region Congress passes Ossoff-sponsored bill requiring improvements to federal prison cameras Georgia Power agrees to cut rate hike request by 40% Legislative committee recommends funding home- and community-based care for 2,400 more Georgians with disabilities