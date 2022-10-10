Ware Mechanical weather: Clear, blue skies with a high of 75; one more morning in the 40s (for now). Oct 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:One more cool morning in our forecast and then back to the 50s (or higher). Sunday's low was 41. Normal for this time of year: 51 degrees.The forecast:Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Cooler weekend ahead with highs in the mid 70s, lows in the mid 40s. Ware Mechanical weather: You'll want a coat to wear to church Sunday as overnight lows will be in the 40s. Ware Mechanical weather: Flashback to the 80s through Friday; low 70s for the weekend. Ware Mechanical weather: Expect fall's finest weather for this week's Coosa Valley Fair. Ware Mechanical weather: A great day to be alive in Northwest Georgia: Sunny and 72; overnight low: 41. Today's Weather Right Now 41° Clear Humidity: 89% Cloud Coverage: 1% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:42:18 AM Sunset: 07:12:46 PM Today Abundant sunshine. High around 75F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mostly sunny skies. High 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Secretary of State candidates clash over voting rights￼ Abrams, Kemp campaigns raise combined $55 million in third quarter State tax revenues strong in September State & Region Georgia high-school graduation rate up in 2022 – again State Supreme Court hears arguments on Spaceport Camden referendum Walker raises more than $12 million in third quarter