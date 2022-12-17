Ware Mechanical weather: Chilly weekend; possible snow showers Thursday morning. Dec 17, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Mid to upper 40s today and Sunday with lows in the mid 20s. But... mostly clear skies. The forecast:Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind around 5 mph.Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph.Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Flash flood watch today into Thursday as another 2 inches of rain due. Ware Mechanical weather: Wednesday's rain chances: 90% to 100% with two-plus inches on the way. Ware Mechanical weather: Upper 50s, more showers today; at least another two inches of rain on the way Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Some clouds but no rain today and Tuesday but a washout likely Wednesday Ware Mechanical weather: Clearing skies but cold weekend ahead. Lows Sunday, morning mornings: mid 20s Today's Weather Right Now 42° Cloudy Humidity: 67% Cloud Coverage: 49% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:40:28 AM Sunset: 05:32:50 PM Today Mostly cloudy early, then sunshine for the afternoon. High 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunny skies. High 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Democratic representatives: Federal government should ensure timely cataract surgeries for older Georgians Transgender employees sue State Health Benefit Plan over failure to offer gender-confirming care Regional transportation tax celebrating 10-year anniversary State & Region Kemp bans TikTok on state-owned devices Intervenors in Georgia Power rate case push for lower profits, more solar Georgia should create HBCU economic prosperity planning districts, state Senate committee recommends