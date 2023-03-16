Outlook: Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening. Isolated storms in central Georgia could become strong and capable of producing gusty winds. A short-lived tornado also cannot be ruled out. Up to one and a half inches of rainfall is expected to fall with the front as it moves through the region on Friday.
Probably 1.20 inches of rain Friday into early Saturday; heaviest rain could come in the afternoon/evening hours.
Our third consecutive freeze warning should expire by 10 this morning. Our morning low through 6:30 a.m.: 30 degrees.
Forecast:
Thursday: Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 66. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.