Probably 1.20 inches of rain Friday into early Saturday; heaviest rain could come in the afternoon/evening hours.
Our third consecutive freeze warning should expire by 10 this morning.
Thursday: Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 66. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
