Our chances for severe weather early Saturday have increased.
The National Weather Service's storm prediction center has expanded the "Slight Risk" area into Northwest Georgia overnight. The weather service says to expect a line of strong to severe storms to move into Northwest Georgia after 2 a.m. and possibly continuing into the northwest parts of metro Atlanta by 4 a.m.
The highest chance for rain and storms is between 1 and 7 a.m. Saturday. About a half inch of rain and gusts of 31 mph or higher are expected.
A wind advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday from Chattooga County north to the Tennessee state line. Alabama counties bordering the Northwest Georgia line also be under the wind advisory.
The immediate forecast:
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Low around 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.