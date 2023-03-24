wxovernight

The storm prediction center has expanded the "Slight Risk" area into Northwest Georgia overnight. The weather service says to expect a line of strong to severe storms to move into Northwest Georgia after 2 a.m. and possibly continuing into the northwest parts of metro Atlanta by 4 a.m.

 National Weather Service

Our chances for severe weather early Saturday have increased.

