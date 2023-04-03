Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today through this evening. A few storms could become strong, and an isolated severe thunderstorm is also possible, mainly in southwestern portions of Middle Georgia. Locally heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, and hail would be the main risk with any isolated strong or severe thunderstorm.
The forecast:
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Patchy fog before 2am, then patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.