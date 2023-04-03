wxmon
National Weather Service

The latest:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today through this evening. A few storms could become strong, and an isolated severe thunderstorm is also possible, mainly in southwestern portions of Middle Georgia. Locally heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, and hail would be the main risk with any isolated strong or severe thunderstorm.

